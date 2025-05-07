To serve and to sacrifice: A Samoan military sisters' bond

As we know, San Diego is home to several military bases. However, not all of our enlisted members come from the mainland; many are also from American Samoa.

That includes the Afoa sisters.

“I’ve been in the military for six years now, and I just reenlisted for 4 more," says U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Annemarie Afoa.

Squaring away her Navy service uniform wasn't always in the plans for HM3 Annemarie Afoa.

"I actually wanted to be a journalist when I was younger. My mom and dad both knew I loved writing,” she says.

But at a certain point, growing up in high school, it turned from what she wanted to do to what she needed to do. As she tells me, many Samoans back on the island feel their traditional role is to support the ones they love throughout life.

"I joined so I could provide for my family back home," Annemarie explains. "In order to do that, naturally, I just thought it would be best to join the military and put my schooling on hold.”

That decision led her to Camp Pendleton, at the 1st Dental Battalion. Although the decision led her to San Diego, it wasn't an easy one to make at just 18 years old.

“It was definitely hard since it was my first time being away from home for like a long period of time,” says Annemarie.

This tough adjustment is one many Samoans face back on island. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, American Samoa has the highest rate of military enlistment, per capita, in the nation. Among them is the trio of Afoa sisters.

Annemarie and her two sisters grew up in the village of Aua and all of them are now sworn into the U.S. Navy. Her older sister, Taliilagi Afoa, is also stationed here at Naval Air Station North Island and is an interior communication electrician.

Their youngest sister, Decima, is stationed on the East Coast in Norfolk, Virginia.

"I'm just really proud of them with how far they’ve come and so proud to see them thriving on their own,” Annemarie shares.

But no matter how hard the decision or the journey, their bond has helped them through dark times, especially so far away from home, which is something they take pride in.

“We push each other to do what we need to do to support ourselves, but I'm very proud of all three of us because, like not a lot of parents could be like, 'All my kids are in the military,'” says Taliilagi.

In addition to her parents back on island, Taliilagi has a son.

"That's why I was just like, you know what, I should join the military because it's really gonna help me, but also help like me with raising my son, and then also help support my family here, it made sense," Taliilagi says.

Despite being the middle child of three girls, Annemarie is happy to see her sisters take a similar route.

“I see them join the military, which I think is a really good opportunity,” Annemarie says.

It's a great opportunity to serve the country and help their families, but it's also a sacrifice of being thousands of miles away from them.

“I really do hope that my family is proud of me," the youngest sister, Decima, tells me. "This is the thing that most Samoans have to do: They join the military. So I wanted to be a part of that — I wanna be a part of what they're a part of.”

ABEAN Decima Afoa is stationed states away from her sisters in Norfolk, Virginia. She spoke to me over Zoom from the USS Gerald R. Ford.

All three tell me they lean on one another.

"My sister's helped me out a lot since they're coming from the experience," Decima says. "They've also told me that, you know, they still miss home. But they're still staying strong and everything."

That sentiment is echoed by all three of them.

"I'm happy that all three of us can relate like in the military, from what we do and what we experience," Taliilagi says. "I think that helps us support each other even more because we understand the struggles that like we go through.”

While fighting for their country, they're holding on to long-distance phone calls and old photos. And the rare moment they get to go back home.

After more than five years of being away from the island, Annemarie got the chance to surprise her parents back in Aua.

"He gave me a hug and he said, 'Oh my baby, you left and you were still a child,'" Annemarie says while fighting back tears. "And I totally see it now, that I grow up and I like look back at who I was before... I'm so different now. Like, I'm a grown woman. I make my own choices. I live on my own, and I'm so used to it now."

All three of them are staying strong, together for the better.