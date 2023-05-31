Watch Now
Teaching others about Filipino martial arts

Doce Pares
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 30, 2023
NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — Orihinal Doce Pares is a group that showcases Filipino martial arts throughout Southern California.

Part of what makes the martial arts unique is the use of sticks.

“The weapon-based training itself teaches the body mechanics, efficiency of motion, to really translate down to empty hand movement and combativeness,” said Master Jonathan Teopaco, who teaches this art to others.

The name "Doce Pares" represents the 12 original founding members with history dating back to the 1930s in Cebu City, Philippines. "It does have a lot of historical context," Teopaco said.

The classes are open to people of all backgrounds and kids as young as eight-years-old.

