San Diego's only all-girls high school builds sisterhood and prepares students for the future

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Academy of Our Lady of Peace has been shaping young women in San Diego for more than 140 years, and it remains the only all-girls high school in the county.

Founded in 1882 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, the school is the oldest high school in the area. For years, it was one of the only buildings in Mission Valley. Today, the campus has grown significantly, and so has its curriculum — expanding to include STEM fields, leadership opportunities, and technology-driven clubs and classes.

Students say the environment sets the school apart.

"Everyone here is just so supportive, and there's no judgment," Eve Rutas said.

Ria Carr echoed that sentiment.

"I never feel judged or afraid to be myself. I'm always able to say what I think and have really meaningful discussions in class," Carr said.

Assistant Head of School Peter Harris said the school's mission is focused on preparing students for life beyond high school.

"So things have changed quite a bit, but there's still challenges for them that they have to overcome. So absolutely to teach them to go for it, to be women of excellence, we talk a lot about that, to be the very best that they can be, but don't set limits," Harris said.

Student Pryor Holmes said the school encourages girls to explore interests they might not find elsewhere.

"There's so many different things across campus that normally maybe girls wouldn't be able to pursue or have an interest in pursuing at other schools, so here they really encourage us to, you know, find what we like, enjoy, and what we like doing," Holmes said.

What hasn't changed is the school's emphasis on service to others and women's empowerment. A central part of that mission is the school's annual Women's Symposium, which brings together women from different fields and organizations for candid panel discussions with students and members of the community. The conversations focus on how panelists are using their voices to break barriers.

For Carr, those discussions are a source of inspiration.

"I see examples of women going and doing amazing things that I've never even heard of, and just hearing their stories and hearing their examples, I'm just like given the strength that they have to go out in the world and like I can make a real change," Carr said.

Academy of Our Lady of Peace Women's Symposium

