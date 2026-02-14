San Diego chef blends Filipino and African American cultures through fusion cuisine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Spencer Hunter's culinary journey is more than just cooking — it's a celebration of his bicultural heritage as a proud Filipino-African American. Through his food catering company Lia's Lumpia, Hunter pays homage to his roots by combining traditional flavors from both cultures.

"We combine the southern mac and cheese and the Filipino lumpia wrapper and people loved it. I mean, who doesn't like fried mac and cheese?" Hunter said.

Every dish tells the story of Hunter's childhood, where family traditions from both sides shaped his culinary perspective.

"My black grandma made soul food, mac and cheese, every holiday time. So like mac and cheese, collard greens, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie," Hunter said.

Hunter started Lia's Lumpia with his mother, Lia, building on a legacy that originated from his grandmother, who he credits with putting Filipino food on the map in San Diego. As he developed his modern cuisine, Hunter discovered more than just tasty combinations — he learned about the strong historical bond between the Filipino and Black communities.

His research led him to stories like that of Skippy Smith, an African American stunt pilot who started the Pacific Parachute Company in San Diego. The company was known for its diverse workforce as they manufactured parachutes for the military.

"He employed Filipinos, Asians, and Latinos. In 1943, Time Magazine named his black business in the United States, the number one business in the United States of America," Hunter said.

For Black History Month, Hunter is partnering with the San Diego History Center to organize an evening showcasing traditional Filipino food mixed with African American specialties for a Soul Food Sunday event.

"You experience not just the food, but you get the history behind it, explaining my two cultures on a plate," Hunter said. "More than just the experience of a communal breaking bread."

