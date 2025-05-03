Korean American chef brings expertise to San Diego food scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Korean American chef is bringing his expertise to San Diego in a fresh way. We spoke to chef Jiwoo Choi about what it means to bring his identity to the kitchen and how he celebrates community.

A little bit of octopus, some fire, and a whole lot of love — that's Choi's process for making charred gochujang octopus.

At Choi's San Diego, his restaurant, which has been open in downtown for a little more than a year, he's hoping to stretch the limits of what it means to be a Korean American restaurateur.

"I think our restaurant's unique because it's a story of me," said Choi. "As a 7-year-old Asian immigrant who moved to the states from Korea under hardworking parents, I was able to grow up among a diverse background of cultures."

Choi grew up in San Diego after he immigrated, and after high school, Choi studied under chefs in South Korea, getting ideas for menu items and learning how to work with confidence.

He would go back and forth from the states to South Korea.

"Somewhat, we feel like we have two homes," said Choi. "We go to Korea. We feel like we're at home. At the same time, it feels a little bit distant. We're not fully Korean. In the states, too, it feels like home, but there's that a little bit of distance. That's why I think we are Korean American. It's something that a lot of Korean Americans can relate to."

Choi hopes his octopus and the rest of his menu can bring a distinctive taste to the local food scene.

"I actually explained to our customers," said Choi. "They ask, 'So it's a Korean fusion restaurant, or it's a Korean American restaurant?' I say, 'It's a Korean San Diegan restaurant,' so I think it's unique to San Diego."