Convoy Nights celebrates Kilowatt Brewing's 10-year anniversary and AAPI month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It was the return of the annual Convoy Nights and Kilowatt Brewing's 10-year anniversary. Not only that, Saturday's event coincided with the Asian American Pacific Islander Month. The heritage goes way beyond the hops.

Lions, short ribs and lots of people: Saturday, Kilowatt Brewing in Convoy District hosted a celebration to remember.

Hundreds enjoyed cuisines from all over the world, like Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Performers highlighted AAPI songs and dances, too.

Yuqi Shimamoto and Elia Anderson danced their way into people's hearts by poppin' and mic-droppin' to K-pop beats.

"It took us maybe like a week and a half to practice. I think we practiced a total of four or five times," said Shimamoto. "It was really fun. She came over to our house and we practiced all the songs together and learned them."

Steve Kozyk, the owner of the brewery, reflected on the importance of having a presence in the Convoy District.

"The neighborhood, you know, there's a lot of things that are changing, I hope that this neighborhood stays also true to its character and that's one of the things that we want to do here at Kilowatt, be a part of this community, the way its been and keep that tradition alive," said Kozyk.

For the dancing duo, they're excited about the support for their skills.

"As women of color as well, as women of color representation that we have, the dreams that other people may have that we think that we may have that people don't think are possible," said Anderson.

It's not just out of pure enjoyment. This performance is bringing light to a worldwide movement.

"Showing K-pop to the world is something that's close to Asian culture so coming here to perform and showcasing K-pop is really an amazing opportunity for us," said Shimamoto.