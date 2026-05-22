Chula Vista baker bridges Filipino generations with culturally inspired treats at Sinta Bakery

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista woman is turning her love of baking into a cultural bridge — one Filipino-inspired treat at a time.

For Chrisell Nguyen, baking started as a form of therapy as she dealt with what she thought was postpartum depression after the birth of her son. But she soon realized baking was healing more than that — it was helping her find herself.

"This outlet of baking and making someone feel good. Really touched my heart," Nguyen said.

Nguyen was raised by her grandmother, but didn't know much about her Filipino culture growing up.

"Because I really wasn't in tune with how I represent myself right now as a Pinay .. I was kind of ashamed, sadly," Nguyen said.

"I grew up with a lot of the flavors in my grandmother's home. She wasn't a baker, but she would bring a lot of these goods from National City," Nguyen said.

She began incorporating those familiar flavors into her baking. Before long, cakes she made for friends took off on social media, and orders started pouring in.

"It was no longer sustainable, and it was no longer a hobby; it became a business," Nguyen said.

That's when she opened her own bakery in Chula Vista, dedicated to her Filipino roots. The name — Sinta — was a deliberate choice.

"I love vintage. I love tradition, and so what other word describes love for the Filipino culture? SINTA stood out to me the most," Nguyen said.

It was also important to Nguyen to create a space that brought different generations and cultures together, allowing them to bond over food and drinks.

Sinta specializes in classic Filipino treats with a twist. Its signature best seller is a bibinka donut.

Nguyen said she hopes her story will encourage others to learn more about where they came from, as she works to find ways to bring more AAPI representation to the community.

"Inspiring younger generations to keep going and you know bet on yourself that you're going to go far with what you truly love and what you are passionate about," Nguyen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

