2-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Tara Monsod breaks barriers with Filipino-infused dishes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chef Tara Monsod is making waves in San Diego's culinary landscape, infusing Filipino flavors into fine dining while breaking barriers as a two-time James Beard Award nominee.

This year, Monsod has been nominated as a finalist for Best Chef: California.

As executive chef at both Animae in downtown San Diego and Le Coq in La Jolla, Monsod has created menus that celebrate her Filipino heritage while pushing culinary boundaries.

Her journey represents more than just culinary excellence; it's a story of taking chances to find happiness.

From nursing student to acclaimed chef

Born and raised in Hollywood, Monsod grew up visiting San Diego regularly. She initially moved to San Diego to pursue nursing, but in 2011, at age 27, she made a career-changing decision.

"I went to culinary school at the Art Institute in Mission Valley," Monsod said.

The shift wasn't entirely surprising. Having worked in restaurants since age 18, Monsod had developed a deep love for the restaurant industry.

"I grew up eating out a lot and fell in love with the hustle and bustle of restaurants," Monsod said.

Finding her culinary voice

Monsod describes her position at Animae as the turning point in her career. There, she developed an Asian fusion menu that allowed her to showcase Filipino flavors and techniques.

However, Monsod doesn't just infuse Filipino flavors. She said she implements Filipino culture as well.

"Just being welcoming and treating my team and our customers like family," Monsod said.

Monsod said her culinary approach incorporates distinctly Filipino ingredients:



Calamansi (Filipino Citrus)

Shrimp paste

Fish sauce

Coconut milk

Fermented ingredients

Vinegars

Umami-forward dishes

"I love implementing Filipino flavors into cuisine that's normally not fused with Asian, like French cuisine," Monsod said.

One of her favorite creations at Le Coq currently is the red grilled snapper – a half-grilled fish preparation that's "very Filipino" – served with spring English peas and calamansi beurre blanc.

Cooking from the heart

For Monsod, cooking is deeply personal.

"I cook from nostalgia and memory. I put my heart on a plate," Monsod said.

Many dishes at Animae draw inspiration from family parties she has memories of growing up, where she would watch her mother cook. This emotional connection to food drives her creative process.

"Building a dish starts from memory and heart," Monsod said.

When she took the position at Le Coq, Monsod embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new menu. She even traveled to Paris for research and inspiration, bringing back ideas to blend with her Filipino culinary perspective with the techniques she learned in the French kitchen.

Breaking barriers in the culinary world

As a two-time James Beard Award nominee, Monsod stands at the precipice of making history. If she wins, she would become the first chef from San Diego to receive the prestigious honor.

"I would love to make the city proud," she said.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Award is one of the highest honors a chef could receive. The award is known as the "Oscars" of the culinary world, and has more recently been known for recognizing chefs who use food to advance social justice, preserve heritage cuisines, or serve marginalized communities.

The achievement would be particularly meaningful as Monsod would also be the first woman, minority and openly queer chef from San Diego to win the award.

Monsod said her second nomination humbles her and she still feels "impostor syndrome" seeing her name next to her friends and colleagues on this year's nominee list.

However, she views her nominations as validation for her team.

"It's validation to me and my team that we're doing things right and staying true to ourselves," Monsod said.

Championing diversity in the kitchen

Monsod has witnessed positive changes in restaurant diversity since taking leadership positions.

"I'm seeing more diversity in restaurants since I've taken over," she said.

This representation matters deeply to her, as she hopes to inspire the next generation of Asian chefs.

"I'm trying to inspire the next generation of Asian chefs coming up because I didn't see many like me growing up," Monsod said.

The reality of restaurant life

Despite the glamour often associated with celebrity chefs, Monsod is candid about the challenges of her profession.

"Running restaurants is very hard – lots of time, energy, sacrifices. It's taken me over 20 years to earn my white coat," she said.

Her days typically stretch 12 to 14 hours, and when she finally gets home, she often settles for a simple peanut butter sandwich while watching cooking shows.

Yet despite the demands, Monsod remains passionate about her career choice and encourages others to consider the field.

"I think our industry is changing. I'm meeting a lot of young cooks who are torn on pursuing this career, but I want to send the message that they should at least try," she said. "I was once in that place, and if I didn't try, I wouldn't be as happy as I am now in this career."

Winners of the coveted James Beard Awards will be announced June 16 at a gala event in Chicago.