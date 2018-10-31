Cars collide near Balboa Park Haunted Trail, striking several pedestrians

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two cars collided in Balboa Park Tuesday night, striking two people along the way and sending police on the hunt for a hit-and-run driver.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Laurel Street. Police say the pair of vehicles collided near the Haunted Trail in the park.

Pedestrians walking near the trail say they had to leap out of the way to avoid being struck. According to police, the driver of a blue or gray Honda Civic fled from the scene following the crash.

The two pedestrians hit by the car, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.