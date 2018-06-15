Carnival cruise ship diverted to San Diego due to Tropical Storm Bud

Zac Self
3:02 PM, Jun 14, 2018
11:26 PM, Jun 14, 2018

Tropical Storm Bud rerouted the ship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Carnival cruise ship Thursday was diverted to San Diego due to the impact of Tropical Storm Bud.

The ship, named Carnival Splendor, arrived at the Port of San Diego early Thursday morning as part of the itinerary change.

Those aboard the ship will spend Thursday in San Diego before leaving for Ensenada Thursday evening. Carnival says they had to replace planned visits to Cabo San Lucas and Puerta Vallarta due to the path of the tropical storm.

The ship is set to return to Long Beach on Saturday, June 16.

The company released a statement to 10News that read in part:

“We thank our great guests for their understanding and flexibility as they have expressed in numerous ways their appreciation for how we have kept their safety at the forefront, and then looked for ways to also provide a fun vacation.”

