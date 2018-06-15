Carnival cruise ship diverted to San Diego due to Tropical Storm Bud

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Carnival cruise ship Thursday was diverted to San Diego due to the impact of Tropical Storm Bud.

The ship, named Carnival Splendor, arrived at the Port of San Diego early Thursday morning as part of the itinerary change.

Those aboard the ship will spend Thursday in San Diego before leaving for Ensenada Thursday evening. Carnival says they had to replace planned visits to Cabo San Lucas and Puerta Vallarta due to the path of the tropical storm.

The ship is set to return to Long Beach on Saturday, June 16.

