Carlsbad mom sentenced in murder-for-hire case

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband was sentenced in court on Wednesday. Diana Lovejoy was sentenced to 26 years to life in jail.

Prosecutors say Lovejoy hired Weldon McDavid Jr., her shooting instructor, to kill her estranged husband, Greg Mulvihill. The attack happened at 11 p.m. on September 1, 2016. Mulvihill was hit in the arm but survived his injuries.

McDavid was sentenced to 50 years to life.

Lovejoy, 44, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in November 2017. Weldon McDavid Jr. was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, but the reading of the verdict had to be postponed because Lovejoy passed out.

Mulvihill declined to provide a victim's impact statement before the sentencing.