OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 29-year-old man was robbed near the Otay Mesa border Friday night. The victim was unlocking his vehicle when an unknown Hispanic male walked up behind him and placed a "cold, metal object" against the back of his head.

The suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle in Spanish and the victim complied. The suspect then got into the vehicle and drove off.

Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department describes the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a dark knit cap and dark clothes.

The suspect was last seen near the 9500 Customhouse Plaza area. The stolen vehicle is a white 2006 Ford F-150 with black rims and the CA license plate 63329W1.

Any information should be reported to the San Diego Police Department, (619) 531-2000.