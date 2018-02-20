Police investigate La Mesa carjacking

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are looking for two men who stole a La Mesa resident's pickup truck Tuesday morning.



At around 4 a.m., a resident in the 7000 block of Baldrich Street told 10News he woke up to his dog barking and noticed his white 2001 Toyota Tacoma was missing from his driveway.



He spotted the truck down the street and also noticed two men trying to break into another vehicle.



The resident ran to the two men to confront them and a struggle ensued. The two men, described as possibly Asian, got into the Tacoma and drove away. The victim was not injured.



A more detailed description of the two suspected thieves was not immediately available.



The victim's Tacoma has a tool box on the driver's side that stretches the length of the truck's bed. A license plate number was not available.



Meanwhile, La Mesa police said they are looking into the victim's claim that gunshots were fired. Officers found a bullet casing in the street, but they have not determined if it is related to the incident.



Police said they were able to obtain DNA evidence from the scene.



Other residents in the neighborhood told 10News they have noticed an uptick in break-ins and prowlers in recent days.



Police told 10News they have seen a rise in thefts of tools from trucks and other vehicles, with those stolen tools being resold.







