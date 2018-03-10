Car split in two in fatal San Ysidro crash on I-805

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - At least one person is dead after a collision with a tree off a South Bay freeway split their vehicle in two overnight.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound Interstate 805 connector to State Route 905 in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers said the driver, who has yet to be identified, was traveling southbound on I-805 when he hit a tree. The collision split the vehicle in two and sending half of the vehicle into the westbound lanes of I-905.

CHP officers said a portion of the vehicle also caught fire.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to officers. CHP believes speed was a factor in the crash.

The northbound I-805 connector to westbound SR-905 was closed Saturday and traffic from westbound SR-905 was being diverted onto northbound I-805 as a result.