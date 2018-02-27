Car insurance skyrocketing across San Diego metro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Car insurance is on the rise throughout San Diego and California.

According to The Zebra, the average annual auto insurance premium for San Diego is more than $1,600.

Still, insurance is cheaper in San Diego than other parts of California. Drivers in Los Angeles pay an average of $1,928 per year for insurance.

Since 2011, the San Diego metro has seen rates rise 45 percent, more than doubling the 20 percent increase nationwide.

California doesn’t factor things like credit and education into car insurance rates.

According to the report, rising insurance rates are likely due to a combination of severe weather and more drivers on the road.

Overall, California is the ninth most expensive state for car insurance with the most expensive being Michigan and the least expensive North Carolina.