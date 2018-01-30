Car crashes into tree on Oceanside street; woman taken to hospital

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A driver was injured Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree on an Oceanside street.



Oceanside police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of College Boulevard, near Lake Boulevard.



According to police, the 19-year-old female driver was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her 2005 Honda Accord and collided with a tree.



The woman was trapped in the wreckage, prompting emergency crews to use the Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle.







Crews rushed the woman to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with serious injuries. Her condition remains unknown.



The crash forced the closure of College Boulevard, but all lanes were re-opened by 6:30 a.m.



No other injuries were reported.