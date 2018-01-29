Truck crashes into building near Cuyamaca Business Park in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Authorities are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a building in El Cajon Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 1400 block of Cuyamaca near the Cuyamaca Business Park, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

People are being asked to avoid the area until the crash is cleared. According to a witness, the truck drove all the way into the building.

Crews have said they are working to rescue the person from the truck. Their condition is unknown.

At this time, it's not known what caused the crash.