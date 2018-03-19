Caltrans study aims to reduce commute times on SR-78

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Caltrans Friday unveiled a new study aimed at reducing delays on freeways throughout San Diego County.

The study will be held on State Route 78 between Vista Village Drive and Interstate 15.

In order to reduce stop-and-go traffic, the study will use seven electronic speed limit signs that will tell drivers the speed that will optimize their commute.

“The aim of synchronizing traffic is to gradually slow traffic in advance of a bottleneck in order to keep traffic moving and avoiding stop and go traffic,” said State Route 78 Corridor Director Allan Kosup. “Essentially we are asking motorists to slow down to go faster.”

The signs will display advisory speeds at increments and decrements of 5 miles per hour based on traffic conditions.

Caltrans noted that the speeds are not enforceable, but should help reduce delays. The six-week long study begins on Monday, March 19.

Those interested can view real-time results of the study here.

The study is being conducted in partnership with the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California Berkley.