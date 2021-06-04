Watch
California woman who set fire to dog gets 7 years in prison

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 04, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Northern California woman who set her sister’s dog on fire has been sentenced to seven years in prison. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says Petra Gabriel pleaded guilty in April to multiple charges including felony animal cruelty.

Gabriel was arrested in July 2020. Investigators say Gabriel’s dog got in a fight with her sister’s dog, Doody.

After the women managed to separate the animals, Gabriel sprayed Doody with a flammable substance and then burned the dog with a butane torch. The dog suffered burns on its face and body but survived.

