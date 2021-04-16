California woman says she drowned children to protect them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has said in a jailhouse interview that she drowned her three young children to protect them from alleged abuse by their father in the midst of a custody battle.

Liliana Carrillo was interviewed Thursday by KGET-TV. Carrillo alleges that the father, Erik Denton, sexually abused the children and that she regrets killing them but felt it was the only way to keep them safe.

Custody case court documents say Denton denied abusing the children and that the mother was delusional.

The children were found dead Saturday. Carrillo hasn’t been charged in their deaths but was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to carjacking.