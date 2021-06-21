California weighs extending eviction protections past June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are negotiating whether to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent.

Both federal and California eviction protections expire on June 30.

Newsom has proposed using federal coronavirus aid to pay off all the unpaid rent that people owe. But it will take time to distribute that money.

Some tenant advocacy groups want the nation's most populated state to extend eviction protections until the unemployment rate for low-wage workers reaches pre-pandemic levels.

But the California Apartment Association says landlords can't afford to wait much longer because many have gone without rent checks for more than a year.