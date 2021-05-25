Watch
News

Actions

California, US agree to allow big offshore wind farms

items.[0].image.alt
Heribert Proeppe/AP
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2002 file photo shows a speed boat passing by offshore windmills in the North Sea offshore from near Esbjerg, Denmark. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper, file)
Offshore Wind
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 18:01:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California and the U.S. government have agreed to allow massive wind energy farms off the state's central and northern coasts.

The pact announced Tuesday that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay has been promoted as a breakthrough to eventually power 1.6 million homes. The plan would place 380 turbines some 20 miles off the coast of scenic Morro Bay.

Officials plan to finalize the locations next month and could offer leases for sale next year.

The announcement is part of President Joe Biden’s plan to create 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group