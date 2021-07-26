Watch
News

Actions

California to require proof of vaccination for state workers

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
COVID-19 vaccination
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 13:51:48-04

SACRMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly.

It comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect next month.

There are at least 238,000 state employees, and more than 2 million health care workers in the nation's most populated state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new mandate on Twitter, adding, "We’re experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone that can get vaccinated—should."

About 62% of all eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, and the state has struggled to make significant progress in recent weeks.

The more contagious delta variant now makes up an estimated 80% of infections in California. Hospitalizations are on the rise, though still far below a winter peak.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP