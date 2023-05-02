Watch Now
California to ban sale of gas leaf blowers, lawn mowers in small engine ban

Posted at 1:48 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 16:48:11-04

(KERO) — Clean-air advocates are calling for more bans on gas leaf blowers and lawn mowers, which they claim release large amounts of pollution into the air.

So far, California, Vermont, and Washington D.C. have already implemented bans or limits on small gas engines.

Starting next year, California will no longer allow the sale of new small gas engines. People who already own blowers and mowers can still use them, however.

Meanwhile, Washington D.C.'s stricter rule bans anyone from using a gas-powered leaf blower. The state of Colorado, specifically the Denver area, is also considering restrictions.

Advocates are hoping this will launch the transition to electric lawn equipment. However, while they are quieter, critics say the electric machines are not as powerful and are generally more expensive.

