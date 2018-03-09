Ontario teen arrested for reportedly hitting, killing duck with golf club

ONTARIO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he reportedly killed a duck with a golf club in Ontario Wednesday, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.

The teen shared video that appeared to show him striking the duck. The duck’s remains were later found at the Whispering Lakes Golf Course.

The 16-year-old was issued a citation for felony animal abuse after being arrested at his home.

Members of the Colony High School golfing team were practicing when one of them said they accidentally hit a duck while teeing off.

The boy claims he killed the duck to put it out of its misery, however, police say there may be more to the story due to the video being posted on social media.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing.