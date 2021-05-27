California sex offender on the run for 21 years arrested in Florida

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida have arrested a 53-year-old sex offender who had been in hiding as a fugitive from California for 21 years.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office heard from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday about a sex offender who was possibly living in Spring Hill. The agency says detectives learned David Swenson was listed as an “absconded sex offender" who had active warrants in Santa Clara County, California.

In Florida he was going by the name Kevin Crowley. Investigators say he told them he'd been living in Florida all this time.