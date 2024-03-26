California Secretary of State approves signature gathering for Newsom recall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The latest effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving forward after the Secretary of State approved the gathering of signatures on Tuesday.

In a memo released on Tuesday, the office of Secretary of State Shirley Weber “approved petitions for circulation for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.”

Per state code, supporters must gather 1,311,963 valid signatures from March 26 to Sept. 3 for the recall to qualify.

The number of signatures needed is 12% of the 10,933,018 votes that were cast in the last gubernatorial election, according to Weber’s office.

In late February, the group Rescue California announced it was filing a notice of intent to recall Newsom.

Rescue California cited several reasons they believe justified a recall of Newsom, including the state’s growing homelessness problem, high taxes and a large budget deficit, rising crime rates, and immigration issues.

In 2021, Newsom fought off a recall effort in a special election after about 1.5 million Californians signed a recall petition. The recall attempt was spurred by groups of Californians who were upset with the governor’s statewide policies at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In September 2021, nearly 62% of Californians voted against recalling Newsom, allowing him to remain in office.

You can read the Secretary of State's memo below: