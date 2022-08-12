California schools providing free meals for all students

(KGTV) – California will be the first state to provide free meals to all school children under a program that begins this school year.

The Universal Meals Program is part of Assembly Bill 130, which was signed into law by Gov. Newsom in July 2021.

According to state officials, the Universal Meals Program “is designed to build on the foundations of the federal National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP).”

The program aims to “include both a nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch for, not just needy children, but all children each school day.”

The Universal Meals Program is backed by state and federal funds.