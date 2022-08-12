Watch Now
News

Actions

California schools providing free meals for all students

Universal Meals Program begins in 2022-23 school year
Healthier School Meals
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2014, file photo, fruit and vegetables are served during lunch
Healthier School Meals
Posted at 7:57 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:57:23-04

(KGTV) – California will be the first state to provide free meals to all school children under a program that begins this school year.

The Universal Meals Program is part of Assembly Bill 130, which was signed into law by Gov. Newsom in July 2021.

According to state officials, the Universal Meals Program “is designed to build on the foundations of the federal National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP).”

The program aims to “include both a nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch for, not just needy children, but all children each school day.”

The Universal Meals Program is backed by state and federal funds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations