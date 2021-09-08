Watch
News

Actions

California moves to outlaw 'stealthing,' or removing condom

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
durex_condom_file.jpg
Posted at 6:24 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 09:29:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Lawmakers are moving to make California the first to outlaw "stealthing," the act of removing a condom without permission during intercourse.

Legislators on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill adding the act to the state's civil definition of sexual battery. It makes it illegal to remove the condom without obtaining verbal consent, but it doesn't change the criminal code.

Instead, it would amend the civil code so that a victim could sue the perpetrator for damages, including punitive damages.

A Yale University study in 2017 said acts of stealthing were increasing against both women and gay men.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY