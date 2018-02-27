Central Valley man arrested for reportedly attempting to join ISIS

(KGTV) -- A Central Valley man has been arrested for reportedly attempting to join ISIS, according to KGO.

The man, identified as Bernard Raymond Augustine, 20, from Keyes, California was arrested on charges of providing material support to terrorists.

Augustine was taken into custody while trying to enter Libya to join the Islamic State terrorist group.

Augustine is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Brooklyn Tuesday, according to authorities.

Records show that Augustine told U.S. Customs he was going to Tunisia, where he was later arrested, for a vacation.

After searching through his computer, authorities discovered a song that praised ISIS and messages sent by Augustine that seemed to do the same.