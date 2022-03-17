California lawmakers to propose $400 gas rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGTV) — California lawmakers Thursday plan to announce a proposal that would provide a $400 rebate to California taxpayers amid rising gas prices.

According to Orange County Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, the proposal would use $9 billion of the state’s budget surplus to provide the funds to all California taxpayers.

Lawmakers say the rebate will “more than cover the current 51.1 cent per gallon gas tax for one full year of weekly fill ups for a car with a 15 gallon tank.”

The rebate would apply to every California filer, even those who don’t own or drive a car.

“Many Californians are feeling severe financial pain at the pump and looking to California’s leaders for help,” Petrie-Norris said. “We believe a rebate is the best approach to directly put money in people’s pockets.”

The timetable for when Californians could see the money if the proposal passes is unclear at this time. Lawmakers plan to hold a news conference to give more details on Thursday.

The announcement comes after an effort by California Republicans to suspend the state’s gas tax failed Monday, KABC reported.

