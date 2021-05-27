Watch
California lawmakers push 10 bills to fight wildfire risks

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif. California's U.S. senators and several representatives asked the heads of the departments of Agriculture and Interior to transition their agencies to a year-round wildland workforce because conflagrations are no longer limited to traditional fire seasons. The move would require reclassifying more seasonal federal firefighter positions as permanent. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Wildfires
Posted at 4:28 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:28:36-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Senate Democrats say they intend to advance a 10-bill package to the Assembly in the next week as California rushes to prepare for raging wildfires amid an intensifying drought.

The package unveiled Thursday seeks, in part, to boost state firefighter ranks long-term. It also would beef up standards for new housing developments.

One of those bills is opposed by homebuilders and other business groups. The package also seeks to promote more prescribed burns while increasing efforts to protect individual homes from wildfires.

Two more bills are intended to help property owners in wildfire-prone areas who no longer can get or afford insurance.

