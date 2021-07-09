Watch
California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner holds first news conference

Noah Berger/AP
Caitlyn Jenner, Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. Jenner said she is a serious candidate and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been that shows that. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 17:29:01-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner has held her first news conference as a Republican candidate for California governor.

It was devoid of any detailed policy discussion 77 days after she announced she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fielding questions for just under 15 minutes Friday, the reality TV personality and former Olympian says she's a serious candidate and asserted she's leading the field of potential Republican replacement candidates.

She said she will release her tax returns next week and is planning a monthlong statewide bus tour. She suggested more desalination plants to deal with the drought but didn't say when or where such plants could be built.

