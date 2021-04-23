Watch
California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 23, 2021
2021-04-23 15:21:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban fracking in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.

Newsom made the announcement Friday. A ban on fracking failed to pass the state Legislature last week.

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.

California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.

Last year, Newsom ordered regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

