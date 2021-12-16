Watch
California governor highlights $1B statewide cleanup plan

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Califorina Gov. Gavin Newsom picks up litter on the side of the CA-101 freeway in Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The cleanup comes amid growing frustration with homeless encampments that have sprouted under highway overpasses and near freeway exits and entry ramps throughout California in the past few years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:15:34-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom picked up litter and painted over graffiti in Los Angeles to highlight California’s $1.1 billion initiative to clean areas near highways, roads and other public spaces.

It's an effort the governor promised to expand next year to address homeless encampments.

Before collecting syringes and broken electronics along a downtown freeway, Newsom returned to the nearby lot where he announced the Clean California plan last May.

Previously piled with trash, it’s now a manicured park with benches, palm trees and a vegetable garden.

Newsom says 11,000 jobs have been created and 4,200 tons of trash collected since the program was launched.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
