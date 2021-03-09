California Gov. Newsom delivers third State of the State address at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - Governor Gavin Newsom delivered his third State of the State address Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was held virtually at an empty Dodger Stadium which previously served at the nation's largest COVID-19 testing site.

The address was delivered at the stadium days after the state announced that it will allow fans to attend baseball games once counties move into the red tier.

Throughout the speech, Newsom highlighted the impact coronavirus has had on the state and its residents, as well as resilience throughout the community.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who has thrown his hat into the ring for a gubernatorial run, released a video on Twitter following the speech.



Several state lawmakers also responded following the State of the State. Senator Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, said the governor has yet to match his words with actions as it relates to opening schools.

The speech appropriately recognized those who have lost their lives and the hard work of our health care professionals and frontline workers during the pandemic. COVID-19 has shown the resolve of Californians during these challenging times.



Last week, with great fanfare, the Governor signed legislation that encourages schools to reopen. Many portrayed that legislation as a measure that would get our kids back to school. Sadly, most schools remain closed and many are unlikely to re-open for classroom instruction this school year.



The celebratory press conference on the schools bill has not been matched with actions to actually get our kids back to school. In fact, the state this week denied the San Dieguito Union High and Carlsbad Unified School Districts in my region the chance to reopen their middle and high schools for in-person instruction, even though the districts’ applications to re-open had received the county public health officer’s approval.



The Governor and his Administration must listen to pediatricians and parents who want our schools to safely reopen now.

In stark contrast, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher praised the governor for his leadership.

Governor Newsom has vigorously led our state through one of the most difficult crises in our lifetime and his commitment to an equitable recovery in California will ensure we build back better. I thank Governor Newsom for his leadership and commit that San Diego County is ready to be a partner in our state’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, slammed the governor for not getting kids back in school, among other issues.

Under Governor Newsom, California is no longer the Golden State, but it is in a state of disrepair. He has no plan on how to get our kids back in school fulltime. He has no plan on how to improve EDD and he has no plan on how to get people vaccinated. He talked about number of vaccinations but the reality is we are 49th out of 50 states in vaccination rates. We are doing something wrong but he has no plan to fix it. After shutting down California for almost a year, Californians deserved better. We deserved a concrete roadmap from him tonight on how he plans to right the ship. That didn’t happen

