California Gov. Newsom launches campaign against likely recall

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Irfan Khan/AP
FILE
California Governor-Recall Newsom
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:39:18-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom established a political committee to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year.

The committee started their effort Monday with an advertisement attacking the attempted recall as a power grab by Republicans.

Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits.

Recall supporters say they have collected enough petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot. But that has not been verified by election officials.

