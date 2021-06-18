Watch
California Gov. Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on Oakland street

KGTV
Gov. Gavin Newsom (May 10, 2021)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 16:27:29-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol, which provides security for Newsom, said the governor was walking to an event to promote small businesses when he was “approached by an aggressive individual." Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man.

The East Bay Times reported that Newsom did not appear injured. The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

