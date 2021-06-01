Watch
California eyes shuttered malls, stores for new housing

Damian Dovarganes/AP
This Thursday, May 27, 2021, photo shows an empty shopping cart in an empty parking lot at the closed Sears in Buena Park Mall in Buena Park, Calif.
California Housing Empty Malls
Posted at 7:53 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:53:23-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- With California facing a housing shortage, some state lawmakers want to make it easier for developers to build houses on commercial sites.

A bill that cleared the state Senate last week is aimed at the growing number of closed shopping malls and big box retail stores. It would let developers build houses on those sites without going through the hassle of changing local zoning.

Another bill will would pay local governments to change zoning to let developers build affordable housing. Housing advocates love the idea, but are concerned a requirement that such projects use skilled labor that usually means union members will drive up prices.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
