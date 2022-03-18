'22 NOAA Spring Outlook warns of expanding drought and warmer temps

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its U.S. Spring Outlook on March 18, and for the second year in a row, forecasters predict prolonged, persistent drought in the West where below-average precipitation is most likely. This is no surprise to us here on the Central Coast as we are in the middle of a third consecutive very dry month.

While we do have a chance for some rain over the weekend, those chances are minimal at best. Here is a full check of the forecast from KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is also forecasting above-average temperatures for most of the U.S. from the Desert Southwest to the East Coast and north through the Midwest to the Canadian border from April to June. For us, that means more of the same with continued dry weather.

“NOAA’s Spring Outlook helps build a more weather and climate-ready nation by informing local decision-makers and emergency managers of this spring’s hazardous weather, such as extreme drought,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide advanced warning of the conditions to come, enabling communities to make preparations that boost their resilience to these hazards.”

More than half of the U.S. is predicted to experience above-average temperatures this spring, with the greatest chances in the Southern Rockies and Southern Plains. Below-average temperatures are most likely in the Pacific Northwest and southeast Alaska.

Above normal temperatures are expected on the Central Coast through the spring. That is on top of already increased drought conditions.

Here is a look at the state of California

In the latest drought monitor update, the Central Coast was upgraded from some moderate and severe drought to all under a severe drought. The Central Valley was upgraded to extreme drought.