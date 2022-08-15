California deputy suspected of assaulting female inmates

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women in custody at a Southern California jail, authorities said.

The 30-year-old deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department could face charges including assault under the color of authority and sexual activity between a peace officer and inmate, according to a department statement.

An investigation began Aug. 8 when staff at Theo Lacy jail intercepted unspecified communication that described the alleged misconduct, the statement said.

The deputy is suspected of establishing an inappropriate relationship with two female inmates starting in May.

“He is alleged to have sexually assaulted the female inmates separately on multiple occasions by touching them in a sexual manner over their clothes and showing them pornographic videos while in their housing locations,” the department statement said.

The case will be forwarded to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.