California Democratic Party headquarters evacuated over suspicious package

(KGTV) — The California Democratic Party headquarters was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was reportedly discovered in the mail, before later being deemed safe.

"Earlier in the day CDP headquarters received a suspicious package in the mail, which we reported to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution," the CA Democratic Party tweeted. "We have evacuated [sic] our headquarters building as a safety [sic] precaution, and law enforcement is presently addressing the situation."

According to the Sacramento Bee, a manila envelope addressed to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez was received by the CA DNP's downtown Sacramento headquarters.

The envelope was delivered around 11 a.m. with the day's mail and staff placed it outside and called police as soon as they noticed it, the Bee reported.

Earlier today CDP headquarters received a suspicious package in the mail, which we reported to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution. We have evactued our headquarters building as a saftey precaution, and law enforcement is presently addressing the situation. — California Democratic Party (@CA_Dem) October 31, 2018

Police later determined the package did not contain any dangerous materials. Democratic Party spokesman John Vigna told the Bee that given the recent bombs sent to prominent Democrats last week, they chose to treat the potential threat as an actual threat.

"Given the situation that happened last week (when bombs were allegedly sent to prominent Democrats around the nation), we're just not taking any chances," Vigna told the paper.