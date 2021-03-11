Menu

California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 11, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state's economy.

Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits. Another $26 billion will go to the state government.

Newsom will announce his plans for the money in mid-May.

California's legislative leaders said they're interested in using the money to help people and small businesses.

About $16 billion will go to local governments. That funding will be split between cities and counties.

