Watch Now
News

Actions

California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home

Rep. Karen Bass
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass smiles after casting her vote in the contest to become Los Angeles' next mayor in the 2022 primary election at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall Community in Los Angeles on June 7, 2022. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris jointly endorsed Bass on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, providing a boost to her campaign against billionaire developer Rick Caruso. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Rep. Karen Bass
Posted at 4:56 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 19:56:04-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement.

Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in.

The two firearms were safely and securely stored when they were stolen, she said. Cash, electronics and other valuables were left behind.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” she said.

Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles. Her campaign released her statement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info

Community Connection

Miramar Air Show - Click Here For Info