California bullet train's latest woe: Will it be high speed?

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers and the Newsom administration are still trying to reach agreement on whether to give the project $4.2 billion that's left in the bond fund voters approved for high-speed rail in 2008. Rail officials say the need it to continue construction beyond next summer, but some state lawmakers want more oversight of the project before releasing it.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 13, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's high-speed rail project is again facing an uncertain future as lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom debate whether to give it $4.2 billion in bond money.

Rail officials say they need that money to continue construction beyond next year. But some Democrats in the Assembly don't want to release it without more oversight and possible changes.

They are questioning whether the state should spend money to electrify the line under construction in the Central Valley when its still unclear if there's enough money to extend it to San Francisco.

But rail officials say electrifying it is necessary to make it high speed.

