California bill aims to punish companies that support border wall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGTV) -- A California assemblyman from San Francisco wants to end tax breaks for companies that contract or subcontract the proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting said 375 companies are interested in the opportunity to work on the wall while 73 percent of Californians are opposed to the project.

According to Ting, California is home to 2.7 million undocumented immigrants who make up 10 percent of the workforce.

Assembly Bill 2355 would prohibit companies that contract to build the wall from benefiting from the tax exemptions listed below: