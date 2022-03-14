Watch
California aims to limit health care costs with new office

California-Health Care Affordability
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Registered nurse Sandra Younan sets up a new intravenous line for a patient under her care at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 11, 2021. To keep health care prices in check, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to create the Office of Health Care Affordability. The office would order hospitals, doctor's offices and insurers to keep their cost below a certain level. Anyone breaking the rules could face a hefty fine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:09:17-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to create a new state office to keep health care prices in check.

The proposed Office of Health Care Affordability would order hospitals, doctor's offices and insurers to keep their costs below a certain level.

Anyone who breaks the rules could face a hefty fine. At least four other states have similar offices.

But they rarely impose fines, and none would be as comprehensive as California's office.

The California Hospital Association warns there could be unintended consequences.

They also say 45% of hospitals are already operating at a loss.

