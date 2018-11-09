Calif. shooting survivor was at Vegas massacre

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- A survivor of the mass shooting at a Southern California bar was also at the Las Vegas music festival that ended in a massacre last year.

Dani Merrill says she's upset that such bloodshed has now come to her hometown.

Merrill joined hundreds of people at a vigil Thursday night to mourn those killed at the Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks.

Merrill says she escaped when the shooting began by running out onto the bar's loading dock.

Thousand Oaks acting Mayor Rob McCoy told the crowd the city is hurting but will heal.

