Cal football recruit walking months after serious spinal cord injury
Mark Saunders
6:30 AM, Aug 18, 2018
6:32 AM, Aug 18, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Months ago, it wasn't clear whether Chris Fatilua would ever walk again.
The Madison High School graduate and Cal football recruit suffered a serious spinal cord injury while swimming in San Diego last June.
But Friday night, under the stadium lights of Madison High, Fatilua was back on his feet once again.
Fatilua and his family declined to speak on camera, but off camera, they told 10News reporter Lindsey Peña that his care continues after receiving care at a renowned spinal cord injury hospital in Colorado this summer.