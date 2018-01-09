Cal Fire prepares for flood fighting in anticipation of floods

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) -- With the expected arrival of the strongest storm to hit the region since last winter’s record-breaking rainfall, San Diego County Fire and CAL FIRE San Diego are taking steps to

ensure that they are prepared for any weather-related incidents this week.

10News Reporter Bree Steffen visited a fire station in Ramona where members of the San Diego County Fire's swiftwater rescue team have their trucks packed with emergency equipment as they wait for more rain.

The crew will be available for immediate response to any portion of the County should the need arise.

In addition to the swiftwater rescue team, CAL FIRE San Diego will have handcrews available for flood fighting operations.

They're used to fighting fires -- but now they'll switch to a different set of skills to fight any floods.

"When we use the term “flood fighting” or “flood fighting operations” it’s used whenever we have the potential for flooding scenarios," said Fire Chief Chris Matthews. "A flood in your neighborhood to roads being washed out and people driving through them, inadvertently driving through them.”

Chief Matthews said the crew is prepared and "ready for whatever may come our way."

San Diego County Fire and CAL FIRE San Diego would like to remind the public to avoid all flooded roads by identifying alternate routes of travel around low lying, flood prone areas prior to their need.

Residents can find information on how to prepare for the effects of flooding and floodwaters here.